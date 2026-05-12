Western Idaho Fair adds 'Art of Rap' show with Ice-T and Sir Mix-a-Lot

GARDEN CITY, Idaho — The Western Idaho Fair has announced another act for its 2026 grandstand concert series.

The Art of Rap featuring Ice-T is scheduled for Aug. 27 at Expo Idaho in Garden City. The show will also include Sir Mix-a-Lot, along with DJ Evil E and DJ Kevie Kev Rockwell. Mick Benzo will host the event. The concert is set to begin at 7:30 p.m.

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Ice-T helped shape hip-hop with albums including "Rhyme Pays" and "O.G. Original Gangster." He is also known to television audiences for his long-running role as Detective Fin Tutuola on the TV show "Law & Order: SVU."

Sir Mix-a-Lot is best known for his Grammy-winning hit "Baby Got Back."

The Western Idaho Fair runs Aug. 21-30 at Expo Idaho. General admission to the shows remains free for fair attendees. However, those looking for an elevated experience may reserve Grandstand, fan zone, club, and loge-style seats. Tickets for those seats are available starting today. Pricing for the aforementioned seating currently ranges from $39 to $131.

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