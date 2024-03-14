Have concerns about the proposed Chinden crossing? So does Garden City Police

GARDEN CITY, Idaho — A proposed crossing at Chinden Boulevard and E. 43rd Streetis raising concern with Garden City Police. Chief Cory Stambaugh tells Idaho News 6 that he believes the project would cause more problems for pedestrians and traffic if added to the busy intersection.



The crossing would bring medians, lights, and a new path across Chinden

The proposed crossing is federally funded and the current planned construction year for the crossing is 2025

Public comment is still being accepted for the project. You can voice your view here

ACHD

(Below is the transcript from the broadcast story)

“Any time you add a signal, traffic signal or pedestrian signal, that can create issues with traffic,” said Cory Stambaugh, Garden City chief of police.

The proposed pedestrian crossing at Chinden and 43rd street aims to help kids safely cross the busy east-west corridor, But Garden City Police Chief Cory Stambaugh says other roads need more focus.

“There is a lot more foot traffic from students going from Anser across Adams so they can get to the boys and girls club,” said Stambaugh.

Stambaugh also says even though the crossing is good for people who walk and bike, the access at Veterans Memorial Parkway and Chinden does the job.

“Having another access point just 900 feet away from one we already have seems like a nice thing to have but not a necessity,” said Stambaugh.

