Progress continues on new park at Expo Idaho

GARDEN CITY, Idaho — On Wednesday, May 15, Ada County Commissioners heard potential names for the new park coming to Garden City which, up until now, had been called The Park at Expo Idaho. Commissioners also shared that construction for the park could begin as early as December of this year.

Some of the names discussed included Ada Riggs Park, the historical figure for whom Ada County is named, along with names like Preservation Park, Explorer Park, and Heritage Park, though The Park at Expo Idaho remains a favorite with key stakeholders in the development. Before final decisions are made, the board will meet with the Western Idaho Fair Board.

Our Garden City Neighborhood Reporter, Isaiah Sharp, spoke with the director at Expo Idaho in April about the upcoming development.

New park coming to Expo Idaho in 2026

“The Park at Expo Idaho is unique in that we had the space available after the horse stables were torn down,” said Ada County Commissioner Tom Dayley. “When the park is complete in 2026, we truly expect this to be a place people talk about and love for generations.”

Additional details on the plans for the new park are available at AdaCounty.ID.gov.