A first look at the new park coming to Expo Idaho in 2026

GARDEN CITY, Idaho — A new park is set to replace the horse track at Expo Idaho. The project is expected to be complete by the end of 2026.



The park is expected to be around 45 acres

Phase 2 of the project would introduce soccer and baseball fields as well as basketball tennis and pickleball courts

The park would be ARPA-funded with no cost to taxpayers

(Below is the transcript from the broadcast story)

For years a horse track has sat at Expo Idaho, but a new park to replace it is hoping to draw more of the Treasure Valley in.

"Really makes it a destination for people to come and enjoy their whole day out here."

Bob Batista is the director of Expo Idaho and showed me the plans to revamp the area into a first-of-its-kind park in Garden City.

"An all-wheel sports park, a bunch of playground equipment and amenities for families to come down and have their kids be part of."

Speaking with residents near the project's location they tell me they're glad to see the land revamped.

"I'm all up for growth, you know you can do anything without growth anyways."

Valli Thompson has lived near Expo Idaho for over 20 years and is surprised to see the area growing so quickly

"When we first moved down here, we didn't think any of this would be happening"

Even though she is excited to get to walk her two dogs at the new park...

"The only thing that bothers me is all the traffic that we are going to accumulate down here"

Thompson is still looking forward to the new 45-acre ARPA-funded park with a second phase beyond the 2026 completion deadline hoping to bring soccer and baseball fields, basketball tennis and pickleball courts, and more amenities to Garden City.

"Every day we need to think of something that can improve this area, improve our services, and prove what we can give back to the community."