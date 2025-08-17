Local National Weather Sports Traffic Watch Now
Minor injured while riding the Viper at the Western Idaho Fair

Brady Caskey
GARDEN CITY, Idaho — A minor was injured while riding the Viper on opening night of the Western Idaho Fair.

Neighborhood Reporter Brady Caskey spoke with Sean Butler of Butler Amusements Inc., who said a faulty sensor caused the ride to go out of balance.

Butler says the minor had scrapes and rope burn, but returned to the fair with her family to ride other attractions the next day. She was treated on-site by Ada County Paramedics.

Bulter Amusements Inc. has ordered new sensors with plans to replace all sensors on the ride. The Viper is expected to reopen on Tuesday.

