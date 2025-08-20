Join Idaho News 6 for Armed Forces Day at the Western Idaho Fair

GARDEN CITY, Idaho — Idaho News 6 will be at the Western Idaho Fair on Wednesday, Aug. 20. Visit the Idaho News 6 booth to meet your neighborhood reporter, and enter for a chance to win a free tablet!

Wednesday is also Armed Forces Day at the Western Idaho Fair. Active duty and military veterans will receive free fair admission by showing their Military ID or DD214 Form.

Garden City Neighborhood Reporter Riley Shoemaker meets Avocado the Sea Lion at the Western Idaho Fair:

The Western Idaho Fair offers a number of entertainment acts, including Sea Lion Splash, magician Eric Buss, and acrobatic archery with Ready. Aim. Fire.

Additionally, fair-goers can enjoy a concert by country music star Jake Owen at 8:00 p.m. Tickets to the concert are free with fair admission.

