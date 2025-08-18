Greenbelt next to Expo Idaho will close starting September 2

GARDEN CITY, Idaho — Starting September 2, part of the Greenbelt next to Expo Idaho will close due to a new city project.

For those who use the Greenbelt regularly, this could mean a long detour as the path will be blocked to all traffic, including cyclists, walkers, and runners.

According to a press release from Ada County, the area is closing for the construction of a new project called The Park at Expo Idaho, which will include this space in its design.

The closure will be located east of Glenwood Street between Boise Riverside RV Park and the Plantation Island Bridge.

Ada County

“We love and appreciate this section of the Boise River Greenbelt as much as everyone else,” said Ada County Senior Project Manager Josh Brown.

“We know this is going to be a hassle for a lot of people who use this short thoroughfare every day. While the closure is unavoidable, come January, that section of the Greenbelt will take users through a section of the Park at Expo Idaho next to spectacular wetlands, nature trails, and the new playground park pavilion.”

The path will reopen in January with the new park scheduled to open end of 2026.