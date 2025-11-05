Garden City elects Bill Jacobs as its new mayor

GARDEN CITY, Idaho — In Garden City, voters cast their ballots in the mayoral race to succeed longtime mayor John Evans.

The winning candidate, Bill Jacobs secured 62.1% of the vote, defeating opponents Molly Lenty with 34.9% and Teresa Roundy with 3%.

Jacobs, who is a current member of the Garden City Council, campaigned on a platform of refining the city's comprehensive plan while ensuring essential infrastructure keeps up with the rapid pace of growth in Garden City.

With longtime Mayor John Evans stepping down after more than two decades in office, Jacobs will face the challenge of guiding Garden City through a period that will include managing development and traffic, preserving the city’s unique culture separate from Boise, and ensuring public safety and community support systems.

