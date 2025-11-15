Garden City Police Officers Association treasurer booked on grand theft charge after internal audit

The former Treasurer with the Garden City Police Officers Association (GCPOA) is now in custody for Grand Theft after misappropriating funds and transferring money to personal bank accounts.

According to a press release from the GCPOA on November 14, an internal audit was conducted in July of 2025 after financial documents did not align with statements made by the Treasurer.

The audit revealed that the fundraiser, scholarship, and members' accounts were missing significant funds.

Some of these accounts included donations from community partners, which were put toward Treasure Valley events and supporting residents in need. The GCPOA scholarship account is used to help high school graduates pay for college or trade school.

The internal audit determined that one person was responsible for the missing funds from the accounts. These findings were presented to the Garden City Police Department, and the individual was immediately placed on administrative leave.

Subsequently, an arrest warrant was issued for Jenna Nicole Rodriguez for Grand Theft on November 13. Rodriguez was booked into the Ada County Jail.

Since the arrest, the GCPOA has made changes to ensure that no individual can transfer funds without the approval of Executive Board members.

On Facebook, the Garden City Police Department said that Rodriguez is set to be arraigned on November 17 at the Ada County Courthouse.

Updates will be provided by the GCPOA as the legal proceedings involving Ms. Rodriguez conclude.