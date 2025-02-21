Ada County and Boise Pro Soccer announce plans for new soccer-specific stadium at Expo Idaho

ADA COUNTY, Idaho — A professional soccer arena is coming to the Treasure Valley as soon as early 2026, according to a recent press release from Boise Pro Soccer.

This agreement, between Boise Pro Soccer and Ada County, initiates the transformation of the 27-acre Expo Idaho Phase 2 site into a sports and entertainment hub.

Plans include the construction of a soccer-specific, mixed-use stadium that will serve as the home field for a USL League One men’s team and a USL Super League women’s team. Season tickets will become available in March of this year for the 2026 season.

The development agreement commits Boise Pro Soccer to build a 6,000-seat stadium, with expansion plans to 11,000+ seats over time, according to Brad Stith, Boise Pro Soccer’s CEO and co-founder.

The privately funded project will also feature additional fields, pitches, and related facilities rolled out over the next decade.

Boise Pro Soccer is backed by an accomplished ownership group that includes Boise native and former NBA executive Brad Stith, sports industry veteran Steve Patterson, prominent Boise real estate developer David Wali, and neuroradiologist Bill Taylor, who is Vice Chair for U.S. Youth Soccer.