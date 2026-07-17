'Bridging the Gap': Neighbors hope a proposed bridge will create a safer Greenbelt connection

GARDEN CITY, Idaho — A local nonprofit is working to close one of the biggest remaining gaps along the Boise River Greenbelt, with plans to build a pedestrian bridge connecting the Greenbelt in Garden City to existing pathways on Plantation Island in Ada County.

Today, anyone walking or biking northwest on the Greenbelt near 52nd Street must leave the trail and take a detour on city streets before reconnecting with the pathway. Which has also been closed due to construction for the Park at Expo Idaho.

For some users, the detour can be confusing.

WATCH | Good Morning Idaho: Neighbors hope new bridge will eliminate Greenbelt detour

Good Morning Idaho: Neighbors hope new bridge will eliminate Greenbelt detour

"We ran into a property where the greenbelt ends... then it says detour," Greenbelt user Jacob Guardado said. "So we took the detour... only to find out it's not open. So it looks like we can't continue on our way."

The proposed bridge is being led by the Foundation for Ada/Canyon Trail Systems (FACTS), which is raising local matching funds to help construct a pedestrian bridge across the Boise River. The bridge would connect the Greenbelt at 52nd Street to the existing Ada County Greenbelt on Plantation Island, creating a continuous route for pedestrians and cyclists. FACTS, Garden City and Ada County previously secured a $2.18 million federal grant for the project, contingent on local matching funds.

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Supporters say the bridge would improve connectivity and eliminate the need for people to navigate city streets.

"It'd be nice if this part of the greenbelt just kept going," Greenbelt user Sam Coles said. "If they could build a bridge over the river so we could keep going. It would connect the greenbelt and provide a lot more pedestrian access."

Garden City Mayor Bill Jacobs said the project would also improve safety as more people visit the area with the development of the new Park at Expo Idaho, Athletic Club Boise's soccer complex and future growth nearby.

"You don't have to go on city streets," Jacobs said. "You can ride over through the fairgrounds, across the island, back onto the south side of the river on the Garden City side. I think, one, it's just a great service. It'll connect people closer to our businesses."

FACTS says the bridge is part of its broader mission to eliminate gaps along the Boise River Greenbelt and create a continuous trail stretching from Lucky Peak Dam to the Snake River. The organization is currently raising the remaining local match needed to unlock federal construction funding.

Residents interested in supporting the project can learn more or donate through the Foundation for Ada/Canyon Trail Systems (FACTS).