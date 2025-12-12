Boise shelter fights to stay open: hosts festive event to help raise donations

BOISE, Idaho — Corpus Commons, the Treasure Valley's only daytime shelter, is hosting a gingerbread house contest to raise critical funds as demand for its services continues to surge amid rising housing costs.

Greenlee Clark / Idaho News 6

The organization was founded more than 25 years ago by a group of Mennonites and Catholics who identified a critical gap in services when homeless individuals had to leave overnight shelters in the morning, with nowhere else to go all day.

"There were at that time, the homeless would stay at the Boise Rescue Mission which was over on Front Street or Community House which was run by the city of Boise and it was over on 13th Street and they would stay there overnight and then they had to leave in the morning and fend for themselves for the entire day," said Paul Hattab, a board member and one of the founders.

After forming a nonprofit in 1999, it took nearly four years to find the right building and zoning. The organization opened on December 1, 2003, at 525 South Americana Boulevard near Rhodes Skate Park, operating as an all-volunteer center for about 10 years.

Now they serve more than 200 people daily, compared to 40 or 50 guests per day when they started. The dramatic increase led to hiring their first executive director, Jessica Abbott, two years ago.

Greenlee Clark / Idaho News 6

"We are definitely lately seeing more and more people who have lost their housing and just don't have any place. It's very expensive to live in Boise," Hattab said.

Abbott says the organization has operated behind the scenes for over 20 years, but escalating numbers due to the housing crisis and new Galloway law have created urgent financial needs.

"Unfortunately, with the numbers with the new Galloway law... with the housing crisis that we're seeing here, our numbers have really, really escalated dramatically, and so it was time for us. Financially, we really needed to do something to step up to keep our doors open and meet the demand of the amount of people that we're seeing," Abbott said.

Many people face homelessness due to circumstances beyond their control.

"I think there's a lot of misconceptions around homelessness that, you know, we hear that we see that, oh, it's people being lazy, they're making this choice, and that's just not the case," Abbott said.

"We have so many guests that work full-time jobs, and they cannot afford a basic apartment, and wages are not going up."

Watch to learn more about Corpus Common's first annual holiday event.

"We have to meet that demand of people that are falling through the cracks and cannot meet those thresholds for income, for rent, for housing."

The Idaho Housing and Finance Association's 2024 report identifies domestic violence as the leading cause of homelessness statewide at 31%. The data shows 44% of families experiencing homelessness in Idaho are unsheltered, ranking third highest nationally, while 78% are experiencing homelessness for the first time, and 22% of adults experiencing homelessness are 55 or older.

The shelter serves people experiencing various challenges, including job loss, mental illness, physical ailments, and addictions.

"We are the only daytime place where people can go. They can be safe. They can get a shower, they can get a meal, and get help with resources, case management, and to move forward towards housing," Abbott said.

This weekend's Great Gingerbread Build at The Creative Space in Garden City represents the organization's first major public event. The free showcase features more than 30 locally-created gingerbread masterpieces, People's Choice voting, treat samples, and an on-site donation drive for winter clothing and coffee.

Greenlee Clark / Idaho News 6

Greenlee Clark / Idaho News 6

The showcase runs Friday, December 12th, from 12-7 p.m. and Saturday, December 13th, from 10 a.m.-6 p.m., with free onsite parking.

The event coincides with Avenues for Hope, the biggest annual fundraiser for housing and stability nonprofits, running through December 31st.

"This is our biggest giving season, and so to invite the community and to do something really fun, and I would say ask questions. Ask if you're not sure, come down, have a talk with us... find out what's really going on with our vulnerable population and how you can get involved," Abbott said.

Greenlee Clark / Idaho News 6

The organization provides over 110,000 meals, 10,000 showers and 18,000 loads of laundry annually while serving over 1,000 individuals. A donation of $240 provides a full month of essential services for one guest.

"When people find out who we are and what we do, they want to help," Hattab said.

To learn more and get a free ticket to Corpus Commons first annual Great Gingerbread Build, you can click here.

If you're interested in donating, click here.