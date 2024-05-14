Boise Hawks to donate half of ticket sales to family of Deputy Tobin Bolter

GARDEN CITY IDAHO — The Boise Hawks have partnered with the Ada County Sheriff Employees Association to announce that they will be donating half of the ticket sales from their upcoming exhibition match on Friday, May 17 directly to the family of fallen deputy Tobin Bolter.

RELATED | Treasure Valley community unites for the funeral procession of Deputy Tobin Bolter

The Hawks will be facing off against their in-state rivals, the Idaho Falls Chukars, at Memorial Stadium in Garden City. The first pitch is set for 7:05 pm, with the gates opening at 6 pm.

RELATED | Memorial service for Deputy Tobin Bolter

Ada County Sheriff Matt Clifford will be throwing the first ceremonial pitch with Ada County Sheriff vehicles joining him on the field.

Click here to buy your tickets for the game.