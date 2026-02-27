Athletic Club Boise names 7 community partners, donating 4,000+ tickets to Idaho kids

GARDEN CITY, Idaho — Athletic Club Boise has announced seven official community partners for its 2026 season, with a commitment to provide more than 4,000 tickets to kids and families served by nonprofits across Idaho.

The new soccer club made the announcement Thursday at its new stadium. Partner organizations include Big Brothers Big Sisters of Idaho, Make-A-Wish Idaho, and the YMCA of Treasure Valley.

WATCH: AC Boise announces 7 community partners supporting Idaho youth

Athletic Club Boise announces 7 community partners supporting Idaho youth

Colleen Braga, executive director of Boys and Girls Club Ada County, said the partnership marks a significant moment for the young people her organization serves.

"Beyond just having professional soccer in their community, our kids are going to benefit from soccer camps that will be put on by AC Boise,” Braga said. "I think it's probably the most exciting thing that's happened for our kids in a long, long time.”

In addition to tickets, Athletic Club Boise plans to host soccer clinics and community events throughout the year. Each nonprofit will be honored at a designated home match, beginning April 4.

Jeff Matsushita, director of community enrichment for Athletic Club Boise, said the club sees giving back as a core responsibility.

RELATED | Athletic Club Boise unveils inaugural season jerseys with Idaho-inspired design details

"I'm gonna pull a quote from Spider-Man, but with great power comes great responsibility, and our responsibility as a pro soccer organization in Ada County is to give back,” Matsushita said. “So we want to utilize our platform here in the heart of the Treasure Valley to amplify the message of these seven organizations.”