Crews work to contain Claremont Fire amid heat advisory

Officials with the USWFS say that crews have made progress on the Claremont Fire, but are warning that the weekend's high temperatures may increase fire activity.

In an update Saturday morning, officials say the fire is estimated at 6,708 acres and is now 24% contained.

A Heat Advisory is in effect for the region until 9 p.m. Saturday, and officials say with the high temperatures, fire activity is expected to increase.

RELATED | Heat Advisory continued as temperatures reach 100 to 105 degrees again Saturday in Idaho

"The continued hot, dry, and windy conditions have increased the potential for fuels to burn," USWFS said.

Firefighting efforts have "proven very effective" in the foothills, with USWFS noting more challenging fire conditions at forested areas in higher elevations.

USWFS says that firefighters and air resources quickly responded Friday when the fire was spotted across Ridge Road, and notes that structure protection groups are continuing to work in the Robie Creek community.

RELATED | Claremont Fire evacuation zones drop to Level 1 as crews work to clear spot fire

Crews will work Saturday to put a line around the fire that went over Ridge Road, as well as to identify and build secondary containment lines.

The BLM emergency closure between Bogus Basin Road, Idaho State Highway 21, and Boise Ridge Road is set to remain in effect until midnight Saturday, USWFS said.

Containment has been estimated for Sunday, July 12, at 6 p.m.