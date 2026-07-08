Claremont Fire closes Ridge to Rivers trails in Boise Foothills

BOISE — Public trails in the Ridge to Rivers trail system are closed as the Claremont Fire continues to burn through the Boise Foothills.

Tom Mitchell, special operations chief with the Boise Fire Department, warned that the danger is great and urged the public not to risk anyone's life by going on the closed trail systems.

"They're not only putting themselves at risk, but they're putting emergency responders at risk as well," Mitchell said.

The speed at which fire travels makes it especially dangerous for anyone on the trails.

"You could have something start below you and not even be aware of it," Mitchell said. "It moves so quickly, even if you think you can outrun it, you can't... you could be in a position where it looks really good, and then 30 seconds later it isn't."

The Bureau of Land Management closed everything between Bogus Basin Road and Boise Ridge Road on July 6.

Heather Appelhof with the BLM said the timeline for lifting restrictions depends on fire conditions.

In the meantime, as of Tuesday afternoon, Camel's Back Park trails remain open, with no noticeable smoke or haze. Hiker Logan Williams said conditions there are good.

"I've been at Camels' Back Park. We're hiking around, haven't noticed anything. No fire, not much smoke."

However, the public is still urged to stay updated on closures before they head out on the trail.

Make sure to check the IdahoNews6 website for the most recent updates on closures and evacuations.