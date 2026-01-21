Boise River Wildlife Management Area to close for the second year in a row to protect wildlife

BOISE, Idaho — Officials with Idaho Fish & Game recently announced an impending closure of the Boise River Wildlife Management Area (WMA) starting Feb. 1.

The Boise River WMA closure will include all lands located west of Highway 21 above Lucky Peak Reservoir. This portion of the WMA was among the nearly 10,000 acres that burned in the 2024 Valley Fire.

View the closure map below:

Brian Pearson with Idaho Fish & Game says the area serves as a critical winter range for roughly 2,400 mule deer and 650 elk.

While the area recovers from the 2024 fire, a lack of forage can leave animals more susceptible to starvation and stress from human interactions, Pearson says.

Limiting encounters with hikers, mountain bikers, or skiers can help to support wildlife rehabilitation efforts.

The WMA closure encompasses popular foothills trails, meaning that during the winter season, trail users must find alternative places to recreate.

“We understand that people love using this part of the Boise River WMA during the winter for a variety of purposes, and we appreciate that we have broad community support for the WMA,” said Regional Supervisor Josh Royse.

The winter closure is set to lift after April 14th.