Boise man charged with arson after Polecat Foothills fire

BOISE, Idaho — 51 year old Bryan Grensing from Boise has been charged with arson following the 36-acre fire at Polecat Gulch on Friday, June 21.

RELATED | Firefighters responded to flames near Polecat Gulch on Friday, smoke visible in Boise

After the flames were stopped on Friday, an investigation was conducted by the Boise Police Department which found video evidence identifying Grensing as a suspect in the case.

Grensing was arrested and booked into the Ada County Jail on arson charges on Monday, June 24.

Boise Parks and Recreation and Ridge to Rivers have since reopened the trails within the Polecat Reserve.

RELATED | Polecat trails reopen after Boise foothills fire