Polecat trails reopen after Boise foothills fire

BOISE, Idaho — Ridge to Rivers is surveying the area that was scorched in a 40-acre grass fire on Friday, June 21.

The flames have charred the Polecat Gulch area and though some clean up still needs to be done, the Polecat Gulch - Collister Trailhead in the gulch has reopened for use.

Ridge to Rivers is asking hikers on the trails to not venture off trail into burned areas for their own safety and also requests that all trail users respect the Polecat Loop as a dog on-leash reserve.

The cause of the brush fire remains under investigation at this time.