BOISE, Idaho — Responders are currently battling a 3.5 to 4 acre grass fire just north of Boise, in the foothills off of Collister Dr.

The Idaho Bureau of Land Management is assisting the Boise Fire Department and recently sent 4 engines to the scene. Officers are checking nearby trails for any hikers in the area.

The fire was reported at 4:37 pm and is currently sending smoke through the Boise area.

This article will be updated as details on the developing situation are released.