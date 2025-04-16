Bogus Basin announces bonus weekend, including pond skim & live music

BOGUS BASIN, Idaho — Just when you thought this season at Bogus Basin couldn't get any better, ski area officials have announced a bonus weekend of skiing & riding.

Originally slated to close April 14, the ski area will now be open on April 19th and 20th. That's all thanks to bountiful snowfall throughout the season, with 297 inches total this season so far.

According to OnTheSnow, Bogus Basin's base depth is 258% of its average for this time of year.

“This has been an amazing year at Bogus Basin, and conditions remain excellent. Our team has gone the extra mile—keeping the slopes in great shape, opening early on many days, and providing excellent guest service." - Nate Shake, Director of Mountain Operations



In addition to skiing and riding, Boise's favorite non-profit ski area will also host live music and a pond skim.

The pond skim will occur on Saturday, April 19th, and participants are encouraged to wear "wild costumes" for the event.

Skimmers can register online this week. If spots remain open, ski area officials will allow for day-of registrations.

Check-in for skimmers begins at 8:30 a.m. on the 3rd floor of the J.R. Simplot Lodge and ends at 10 a.m.. The pond skim will be preceded by tunes provided by DJ Locomotive.

On Sunday, High Pine Whiskey Yell will be playing live music starting at 1 p.m. to finish out what will be remembered as one of the better seasons at Bogus Basin in recent memory.