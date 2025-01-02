Night operations at Bogus Basin brings a unique vibe for skiers and snowboarders

BOISE, Idaho — Every year I get the twilight season pass and we have hit the jackpot with so much fresh snow since night operations began less than two weeks ago.

By providing night skiing, Bogus Basin helps spread out the crowds throughout the day, twilight and night passes are one of the best bargains in the ski industry and this non-profit recreation area does it all with a net loss through out the season.

"Twilight pass is pretty freaking awesome," said Finn Tingey. "At the very end, there is nobody here and you are skiing by yourself and there is nobody on the runs."

Twilight provides a perfect venue to learn how to ski as the front side of the mountain features the new Coach Lift while Deer Point and Morning Star provides a place to progress.

I did a couple of runs with Jasper Moore and his cousin August Jones. They took me to some of their favorite runs on the front side as they love to hit jumps.

"That’s my favorite part and I also like being able to go down when it is darker," said Moore. "It makes it a little bit harder, I like harder runs."

For harder runs, Bogus Basin also lights up the backside and because there is no real easy way down, the backside features its own vibe. On the runs accessed by the Superior Lift you will find older kids and adults letting loose with all the space back there.

"The atmosphere is a lot cooler. You just have this cool feeling of skiing at night and if you have school you can come after school," said Max Bryson. "If you can also come at different times when it's not as crowded you can get more runs."

A couple of years ago Bogus Basin extended the beginning of the twilight period to 3 p.m. The night session begins at 6 p.m. and features adult tickets for $19, junior tickets for $14 and tickets for kids six and under for $10.

"I love it, it is so special, it’s where I can get out ski and just be outside with nature," said Preston Hansen. "I’m definitely thanking Bogus Basin for the people that stay here at night for the night skiers."

Not that many resorts feature night skiing because it doesn't turn a big profit as it is costly to run the lights, staff those extra hours and the demand isn't as high because you do get the best snow in the morning when resorts open.

According to the National Ski Areas Association, only 14 to 18% of people ride at night. In the rocky mountain region, 7% of people ski and snowboard at night and Bogus Basin has one of the largest operations in the country.

Bogus Basin features 200 acres illuminated by lights with 27 runs serviced by four lifts. It is their dedication to providing access that motivates this non-profit to continue to add what seems like a couple of new runs every other year.

"We definitely appreciate it," said Hansen. "We are just really grateful to Bogus Basin for allowing us all to be here every night."