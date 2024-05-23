Warm Springs Golf Course breaks ground on new community clubhouse

EAST END, Idaho — The City of Boise has broken ground to start the construction of Warm Springs Grill + Golf.



The new clubhouse will include a restaurant, event space, and golf pro shop.

Boise Parks and Recreation hopes community members beyond golfers will enjoy the space.

Construction is projected to be completed in the Summer of 2025.

(Below is the transcript from the broadcast story)

Mayor Lauren McLean and Boise city officials gathered for the groundbreaking of the Warm Springs Golf and Grill.

“It’s going to be a clubhouse for golfers at the Warm Springs Golf Course… but so much more,” says Boise Mayor Lauren McLean.

We told you about the project back in December, and now work will begin on the roughly 8,400-square-foot clubhouse, where visitors will find food, an event gathering space, and a golf pro shop.

The project will be accessible to golfers coming straight off the course, hikers heading down from the foothills, or families out enjoying time on the Greenbelt.

“It’s a great way for folks that are out enjoying the city to take a break, see friends and neighbors, and meet new people,” says Mayor McLean.

Doug Holloway, Director of Parks and Recreation, said the popular golf course has seen demand for this new space for some time.

“Our golfers stuck with us… they have wanted to see this facility for the past 20 years,” says Doug Holloway, Director of Boise Parks and Recreation.

But the project was finally made possible by a $3.5 million donation from an anonymous donor who wanted to see a space created not just for golfers, but for the greater community.

“Our goal is to create a city for everyone, so we want to create space in a community environment that serves everyone. We’re excited for this to be available to all of Boise in our quest to create a city for everyone,” says Holloway.