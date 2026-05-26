Boise’s historic Trolley House to reopen as 1920s-inspired cafe and lounge

EAST END, BOISE — After sitting vacant for years along Warm Springs Avenue, the historic Trolley House is preparing for a new chapter.

New owners Mandy Carvalho and her husband say they are working to preserve the nearly century-old building’s history while transforming it into a family-friendly cafe and evening lounge space for the East End neighborhood.

“We want this to be like a polo lounge— so you come in, and you feel like, ‘Did I step into the 1920s?’” explained Carvalho of the concept.

WATCH: Boise’s historic Trolley House is getting a new chapter

Inside the plans to revive Boise’s historic Trolley House

The building first opened in 1922 as a trolley station that connected people from downtown Boise to the Natatorium, once considered a major attraction in the city.

Carvalho said preserving that history has become a major part of the renovation process.

“My favorite part has been the research,” Carvalho said. “We have the archives right here, which has been really helpful. They have pictures and history of Boise.”

She said the couple has spent months studying historical photos, speaking with longtime residents, and researching 1920s-era design trends to help shape the new concept.

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The interior plans include plaid wallpaper, warm wood tones, vintage-inspired fixtures, and tiled flooring designed to reflect the building’s early history.

Carvalho said they are also prioritizing repairs and remediation work before cosmetic renovations begin.

“We want to make sure this building is healthy, it’s safe before we make it pretty,” added Carvalho.

Riley Shoemaker / Idaho News 6 A blank canvas inside the Trolley House.

The concept will operate as a cafe during the day before transitioning into a lounge atmosphere in the evenings with wine, cocktails, and small bites.

Carvalho said the menu is also being designed with the surrounding neighborhood in mind.

“We want to be a gathering place,” Carvalho said. “We want to be a gathering place where people can come in and enjoy a cup of coffee, really good meals, and when their family is in town, or they have friends in town, they’re like: ‘You’ve got to go to the Trolley House.’”

The menu is expected to include burgers, fries, espresso drinks, and grab-and-go items for nearby families and students.

“We’ll have really good burgers and fries,” Carvalho said. “The first restaurant after the station closed, they were known for really great burgers and fries. It’s kind of nostalgic, and we want to bring that back.”

Riley Shoemaker / Idaho News 6 An exterior mural harkens back to the time when the Trolley House was a Boise transportation hub.

For longtime East End resident Margo Anneke, who used to stop at the restaurant after walks on the Greenbelt, the project feels personal.

Anneke said she hopes the space once again becomes a gathering place for neighbors.

“I think to bring neighbors out to meet one another will be a wonderful thing,” she said.

The owners hope to open the Trolley House sometime in late summer or early fall.

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