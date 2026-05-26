City of Boise launching single-day food truck permits at various city parks

BOISE, Idaho — The City of Boise recently announced that it will begin offering single-day food vendor permits for food trucks to sell concessions at various parks.

The daily permits, which cost $27 a piece, will allow food trucks to temporarily set up shop at Fort Boise Park, Julia Davis Park, Kristin Armstrong Municipal Park, Molenaar Park, and Veterans Memorial Park.

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Each location will be limited to a single vendor per day. Permits will be available on a first-come, first-served basis, and vendors must possess valid insurance and a current vending license.

City of Boise

The City of Boise Parks and Recreation Department explained in a release that permitted vendors will be directed to specific locations at Julia Davis Park and Kristin Armstrong Municipal Park, while other venues will retain some flexibility on how and where they host vendors.

There are currently no power or water hookups at the parks in question, and vendor operations must be "fully self-contained," reads a City of Boise news release.

Learn more: Pilot Vending Program License Agreement