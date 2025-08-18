Vegetation fire breaks out in Eagle north of Beacon Light Road

EAGLE, Idaho — Fire crews are responding to a vegetation fire off of N Star Vista Lane in Eagle, north of Beacon Light Road.

The fire broke out around 3:45 p.m. on Monday.

WATCH: Neighborhood Reporter Brady Caskey on the scene of the vegetation fire

Multiple units are responding to the fire, and our crew on scene says that emergency responders placed a roadblock at Holl Drive.

E. Trinity Lane is also closed to non-residents, which feeds into a neighborhood.

A photo from the scene shows houses near the fire.

This is a developing story, and Idaho News 6 will provide updates on the incident as they are released.