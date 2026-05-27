Teen cited after fleeing Eagle police, crashing electric motorcycle into deputy's vehicle

EAGLE, Idaho — A 16-year-old is facing multiple traffic citations and possible criminal charges after fleeing an Eagle Police traffic stop and crashing an electric motorcycle into a deputy's vehicle Monday morning.

The incident began around 11:55 a.m. on May 25, when Eagle Police received reports of a juvenile riding an electric motorcycle on the wrong side of the road and driving dangerously near East Hill Road and Highway 55.

When a deputy spotted the motorcycle and tried to pull the rider over, the teen accelerated and fled. Rather than pursue at high speed, the deputy turned off the emergency lights and siren and followed at a distance while waiting for backup.

The situation escalated near Stephen C. Guerber Park at East Celia Drive and East Hill Road, where the rider abruptly slowed and turned the motorcycle directly into the path of the deputy's vehicle. The two collided. When the deputy tried to detain the rider, the teen physically resisted and fled again on the motorcycle.

Deputies located the rider shortly after outside a nearby Eagle residence. Because of injuries sustained in the crash, the teen was transported by ambulance to a local hospital. The injuries were described as non-life-threatening.

The rider was cited for multiple traffic violations and released to their parents.

Eagle Police is referring the case to the Ada County Prosecutor's Office for the consideration of additional charges. The Meridian Police Department is leading the investigation into the collision.

Idaho News 6 will continue to provide updates as we learn more.