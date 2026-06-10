RecorGroup raises $20,000 for St. Luke's Children's Cancer Institute at second annual charity golf tournament

EAGLE, Idaho — National grocery brands and local businesses came together at Banbury Golf Course in Eagle for the RecorGroup's second annual charity golf tournament — and surpassed their fundraising goal, raising $20,000 for St. Luke's Children's Cancer Institute.

RecorGroup is a food brokerage company based in Eagle that represents national brands in two of the largest grocery chains in the country. The tournament brought together national brand manufacturers from across the United States alongside representatives from the Albertsons Companies, creating a day that blended competition with community.

WATCH: National and local brands come together for charity golf tournament

Recor Group raises $20,000 for St. Luke's Children's Cancer Institute

Themed holes added a fun element to the round with national brands including Chomps, Dude Wipes, Bell Carter and Saint James Tea participating. Lindsay Olives hosted a putt-with-an-olive challenge, Chomps featured a hole where players used jerky sticks to measure distance, and another hole offered a $25,000 prize for a hole-in-one.

Each year, RecorGroup asks its employees to weigh in on where the charitable funds should go. This year, the answer came from Daniel Menkins, a member of the RecorGroup sales team.

"It's just such a blessing to be able to be in this position that we can host a charity event and select a specific charity that is so close to my heart," Menkins said.

Menkins chose St. Luke's Children's Cancer Institute after watching his best friend's daughter, Sofia Cooper, face brain cancer for the last 6 years.

RecorGroup CEO Jon Bunten said the decision to support St. Luke's came directly from that personal connection.

"We wanna make sure that it lands and, it feels good from the heart, and that's where we're at today," Bunten said.

For Sofia, learning that the tournament had been organized in her honor was an unexpected and meaningful moment.

"It was just really, like, fulfilling, I guess, and I just feel very grateful that they chose us for the event," Sofia said.

She said the support surrounding her has been a constant source of strength.

"I have a really good support group, and I just have like a bunch of friends and all the family supporting me, and they're just the best," Sofia said.

Menkins said watching Sofia grow through the process — and watching St. Luke's care for her along the way — has shaped how he sees the work the institute does.

"Just to be able to witness what Saint Luke's has been able to do over the last 6 years, making her feel comfortable, making her feel at ease during this terrifying process — it's a testament to the staff at Saint Luke's," Menkins said.

At the end of the tournament, Sofia addressed the group and shared part of her journey before the check was presented to St. Luke's.

"The funds raised today will go to support a survivorship program, creating programming for survivors, supporting survivors," said Renee Vomocil, nurse manager for the Children's Cancer Institute at St. Luke's Children's Hospital.

She added moments like this one — when national corporations and community members come together for a local patient — carry meaning that extends well beyond a single family.

"It always feels good when community comes together to support each other and support a common cause. It makes everybody feel empowered and like they're contributing," Vomocil said.

"It's really sweet how everyone just like came together to do something that they love, to raise money for a good cause," said Sofia.

"I'm very optimistic and looking forward to seeing what the next five, 10 years looks like within the whole Saint Luke's organization and cancer research and watching children grow up and become adults," Menkins said.

Sofia said she shares that hope.

"I'm just really excited for other kids to get like an opportunity to like… just like live a normal life."

RecorGroup has been recognized as a top 10 employer in Idaho for 7 years and ranked as a No. 1 place to work in the state for the second consecutive year. The tournament is planned to return next year.

Those interested in getting involved or partnering with RecorGroup on future charitable efforts can reach out through the contact page by clicking here.