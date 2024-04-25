Ford Idaho Center to host memorial service for Deputy Tobin Bolter

NAMPA, Idaho — The memorial service for fallen officer Deputy Tobin Bolter is scheduled for Tuesday, April 30 at 3 pm at the Ford Idaho Center in Nampa. The family has requested that the indoor service be closed to the public, but people are invited to view the event from the Ford Idaho Center's outdoor amphitheater.

RELATED | Ada County Deputy killed during traffic stop

In a post from Deputy Bolter's father-in-law, Benjie Wells honors the deputy in a heartfelt post where he also shares his prayers for his daughter who is currently 9 weeks pregnant with Bolter's child.

The memorial service will also be live streamed to the Ada County Sheriff's Office Youtube channel for those looking to attend remotely.