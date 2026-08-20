Old State Saloon in Eagle is now on the market for $2.4 million

EAGLE, Idaho — The Old State Saloon is for sale, according to its website.

The owner, Mark Fitzpatrick, is also the organizer of the 2025 “Hetero Awesome Festival” held at Cecil D. Andrus Park in Boise. He also joined Idaho's 2026 gubernatorial race, but lost to Gov. Brad Little in the Republican primary in May.

On the Old State Saloon website, Fitzpatrick wrote he’s selling “not because it failed, not because I stopped believing in it, and certainly not because I have decided to shut up.”

Fitzpatrick went on to say he decided to sell so the business cannot be used as “leverage against” him, adding that a full explanation “will come later.”

Old State Saloon has made headlines several times over the last few years, including when the bar offered a free month of drinks to anyone who helps federal agents deport an undocumented immigrant. The Department of Homeland Security shared the offer on its official social media account.

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Old State Saloon was also axed from plans for the Red Chair Lavender annual harvest festival after a podcaster, broadcasting live from the “Hetero Awesome Festival” Fitzpatrick organized, made a racist comment. Fitzpatrick told Idaho News 6 he didn’t hear the remarks at the time.

Old State Saloon’s website says the bar’s brand is not a required part of the property purchase, but “It may be acquired or licensed separately by the right buyer, a powerful, established asset for those who see its value.” The 4,800-square-foot building is located on E. State Street. It’s listed for $2.4 million.