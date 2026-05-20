Brad Little defeats Mark Fitzpatrick to win Idaho Republican primary for governor

BOISE, Idaho — Idaho Gov. Brad Little won the Republican primary for governor Tuesday, defeating seven challengers and moving on to the general election in November.

The AP confirmed Brad Little's Republican Primary Election victory.

Mark Fitzpatrick is firmly in second place with over 25% of the vote.

Justin Plante, Lisa Marie, Ron James, Daniel C. Fowler, Ethan Giles, and Sean Crystal also ran in the Republican primary.

WATCH: Brad Little talks to Downtown Neighborhood Reporter Riley Shoemaker following GOP primary victory

Gov. Little speaks to Idaho News 6 following GOP primary victory

Little is seeking his third term as governor. He first took office in 2019 after serving two terms as Idaho’s lieutenant governor.

Little will face the Democratic nominee, Terri Pickens, and other candidates in the November election.

Republicans have held the governor’s office in Idaho for more than three decades.

For the latest election results from races across southern Idaho, click here.