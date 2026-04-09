Life Time opens luxury athletic country club in Eagle amid the city's rapid expansion

EAGLE, Idaho — As Eagle continues to grow, neighbors are getting their first look at the city's very first luxury athletic country club.

Life Time Eagle officially opened its doors on Wednesday, bringing a new fitness and recreation destination to the Treasure Valley.

Eagle neighbor Susan Lehner, who has lived in the area for five years, decided to celebrate her birthday week by checking out the new spa facilities and having a birthday lunch in the Life Cafe.

"It's fabulous. The location is perfect for me because I do just live in Eagle, so it takes me 12 minutes to get here," Lehner said, noting the club's accessible location on a major road near local eateries.

Watch to learn more about Idaho's first luxury athletic country club.

Life Time opens new luxury athletic country club in Eagle as the city continues its rapid expansion

The space will eventually offer swimming, but for now, families can enjoy fitness, racquet sports, and recovery — all under one roof.

The grand opening marks the final phase in a two-part launch, which started last year when Life Time renovated the former Eagle Tennis Club into a new racquet sports complex featuring six full-size tennis courts and nine pickleball courts.

Lehner, who started playing tennis in high school but took a long hiatus before picking it back up in January, said she loves the facility for its courts. She said she has met many nice women of all ages through the sport, including at a recent St. Patrick's Day mixer.

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"It's exercise that doesn't count as being exercise," commented Lehner regarding her favorite sport.

She added that she appreciates being able to do her cardio on the courts and then move to strength training, all in the same building.

Life Time Eagle General Manager Hayley Allen confirmed the club is the first of its kind in the Treasure Valley and the State of Idaho. She said the facility is designed to be more than just a gym, offering amenities like a Life Cafe, a work lounge for remote work, rejuvenation suites, and a Kids Academy.

"Parents actually have a place that they can check their kids in and invest time in themselves, which they wouldn't normally have without that," explained Allen.

Allen said the club hopes to be a positive addition to the growing city, noting that Eagle Mayor Brad Pike attended an event at the facility the night before the grand opening.

"What we're really looking [to do] is to add to the community, right? We're not taking away, we're adding jobs," Allen said.

Greenlee Clark / Idaho News 6

"They're gonna have the ability to come here, be surrounded by like-minded people, and create community and create spaces for people to really come together and live that healthier and happier life," added Allen.

Just a two-minute drive away, Idaho News 6 stopped by the Perks of Life coffee shop, where they met Craig Burlingame. Burlingame and his wife, both retired school teachers, moved to Eagle a year and a half ago after their kids and grandkids relocated to the area.

Coming from an area that suffered from higher congestion and traffic, Burlingame said he and his wife are delighted to be in Eagle. He said he appreciates the neighborhood feel and is excited to see new businesses opening, from coffee shops and boutiques to home styling stores.

"The welcoming spirit that people here in Boise and Eagle, in particular, have extended to us— we've enjoyed it," Burlingame said.

Burlingame said he has heard Life Time has very high standards, but he plans to stick with his current membership at VillaSport in Eagle, noting he likes the upgrades they have done to the facility. He said it has been easy to make connections at his gym.

"We've tried some classes there, and instantly we've made friends that I think can be lifetime friends," Burlingame said.

Meanwhile, neighbors like Lehner are excited to take advantage of the new option in town.

"I'm typically not a gym person, but what I like about this: it's open, it's airy, it's super clean, and again, nice people, including the workers who I've met along the way since I've been here," Lehner said.

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