Eagle Regional Athletic Park is coming off Highway 16: Here's what the 80-acre project will look like

EAGLE, Idaho — An 80-acre lot off Highway 16 in Eagle is about to become something the community has been waiting for — and city leaders are asking neighbors, businesses, and corporate sponsors to help make it happen.

The Eagle Regional Athletic Park, known as ERAP, will be built on roughly 90 acres in total — 80 acres acquired and donated by Valanova Development, plus 10 acres the city purchased a few years ago. Together, the land provides space for entry and exit roads, parking, and event spaces. The entrance to phase one will come off the east side of Highway 16 and Pollard Road, looping back to an exit.

The city has named McAlvain Construction as its construction partner, which will serve as the project manager going forward. Eagle City Council President Mary May, who also serves as liaison for the park, said a lot of work has already been done behind the scenes.

"We've been doing a lot of work behind the scenes with the infrastructure and utilities, etc. So now we can kind of rip off the band-aid, if you will, and push the gas and move forward," May said.

The park will be built in multiple phases, starting with four baseball fields. Eagle Mayor Brad Pike said the park's location is one of its biggest advantages.

"The good thing is accessibility is gonna be one of the greatest things right off Highway 16 as it's getting widened," Pike said.

Beyond baseball, the park will host soccer, lacrosse, field hockey, football, pickleball, and more — providing a permanent space for athletes and families to gather. Pike said the park addresses a specific need on Eagle's west side, where athletic facilities have been limited as the city has grown west and north.

Greenlee Clark / Idaho News 6 3D rendering of the soccer field at Eagle Regional's Athletic Park.

Greenlee Clark / Idaho News 6 3D rendering of the pickleball courts at Eagle Regional's Athletic Park.

"As a city of Eagle as a whole, it's going to be an opportunity to show off the qualities that we can provide to the community for athletic abilities," Pike said.

May said the park fills a void that has left many young athletes on the sidelines.

"We've had so many young athletes that have been kind of on the sidelines due to loss of venue and loss of space, so they haven't been able to participate in their favorite sport," May said.

May said the park is unlike anything currently in the Treasure Valley — and its reach could extend well beyond Eagle.

"This is really unique, and I think because of that void we've had so much growth not just in Eagle but across the valley, and so this will be a place of permanence, you know, they don't have to worry year to year where they're gonna play ball," May said.

Greenlee Clark / Idaho News 6 3D rendering of Eagle Regional's Athletic Park.

The city has its eye toward regional and state tournaments, and May said the park's impact will be felt far and wide.

The total cost is estimated at anywhere from $22 million to $27 million. The city has already put $9.7 million of taxpayer money into the project for phase one and will be returning roughly $17 million to Valnova through impact fees. City leaders say about $15 million to $18 million is still needed to complete the full vision.

Before phase one can be completed, the city must first address a key infrastructure challenge: Idaho Power utilities that diagonally cross over the ball fields need to be moved underground. Once that is resolved, the city hopes to have the four ball fields ready next year, with Little League teams signed up and playing at the park.

To help close the funding gap, the city has launched a donation campaign. Anyone can donate from $1 on up by clicking here. The city is also seeking corporate investment and plans to hold a major kickoff event as a community outreach opportunity. Pike said major sponsors are expected to be announced in the near future.

"Our objective is to get these young athletes out there with a place they can count on year to year playing, playing the sport of their choice, and getting families out there to enjoy it," May said.

May said the park is a legacy project in every sense of the word.

"This is something that's going to really serve and be beneficial to families generation after generation," May said.

Pike said the project has been a long time coming and carries meaning beyond just athletics.

"This has been something that's been on the books for a while. The community has really been looking forward to this, and I think it's our obligation and our desire to get this through to them so they can actually have something that they can have a legacy to, as well as just the city's accomplishment," Pike said.

Eagle neighbor Sharon Faustina said she has been following the project and is excited about what it will mean for the community. She said Eagle's existing parks are already filled to the brim with kids playing — and the new complex will help meet that demand.

"I think there's a little bit of discussion on it, you know, back and forth, but I think it looks beautiful, and I'm very happy," Faustina said.

Faustina, who has watched her own children and grandchildren play soccer at Eagle parks over the years, said sports play a vital role in young people's lives.

"Totally important for kids growing up... gives them a sense of unity and, you know, competitiveness, but yet working as a team. Team sports, and outdoors... it's so awesome to be outdoors," Faustina said.

Faustina said the park will benefit the whole community.

"This is a kid community, and the kids are gonna benefit, and so are the parents," Faustina said.

Phase one of the Eagle Regional Athletic Park is expected to open next year.