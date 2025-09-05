Eagle's shooting sports park opens archery range as city weighs funding for separate facility

EAGLE, Idaho — After years of planning, part of Eagle's Willow Creek Shooting Sports Park is open to the public, while city leaders consider whether to contribute taxpayer money to a separate, privately-run facility.

The 80-acre Willow Creek Shooting Sports Park was designed as a multi-phase project, with only the archery portion currently accessible to residents.

"The shooting sports park and the archery range, specifically, is open to the public. It's open daily. It's free to use for the public. You can do both, static archery and some 3D archery," said Nichoel Baird Spencer, director of long-range planning and projects for the City of Eagle.

The archery range has already drawn regular visitors, including those preparing for hunting season.

Mike Price, a Boise resident, discovered the facility two months ago and has become a frequent user.

"I like to be out here at least 3 days a week shooting," Price said.

For hunters like Price, the facility fills an important need for practice space.

"You're not supposed to be practicing in your yards," says Price. "So this really helps me get a little more accurate, extends my range a little bit, and gets me a little more confident when the season's coming."

City officials say grant funding will bring improvements to Willow Creek next year, including the addition of a restroom and an automated gate system.

However, the firearms portion of the shooting sports park remains on hold as the city navigates its next steps for the project.

In July, the privately-run Crowfoot Range — a nonprofit, member-based facility being built off Highway 55 — requested a $250,000 donation from the City of Eagle.

The funding request became a central topic at the August "Future of Shooting Sports" open house, which also provided updates on the city's own shooting sports planning efforts.

"The discussion really at that open house was where's the city at and does the public support the city going forward with a donation to the Crowfoot or should those funds be used in another way within the community," Spencer said.

Following the open house, the city conducted a two-week survey to gauge public opinion on the proposed donation to Crowfoot Range.

Spencer emphasized the importance of gathering comprehensive feedback before making decisions involving taxpayer money.

"Because it is taxpayer dollars. We do make sure that we are providing to our council, both those overall participants, but also those people who live within the city of Eagle that are our constituents," Spencer said.

City officials expect to bring the survey results to the Eagle City Council on September 9.

While city leaders weigh the funding decision for the private facility, Willow Creek continues to serve the community as a free, public resource for archery enthusiasts and hunters preparing for the upcoming season.