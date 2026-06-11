Eagle Rodeo marks 25 years with youth program, themed nights and a mission to preserve Western traditions

EAGLE, Idaho — Eagle's annual rodeo is marking its 25th anniversary — and organizers say they are not letting the city's rapid growth get in the way of passing Western traditions on to the next generation.

What started 25 years ago as a semi-pro rodeo in downtown Eagle with no bleachers and 7 founders has grown into an event that organizers say is now one of the top 4 rodeos in the state of Idaho.

The event is recognized by the Professional Rodeo Cowboys Association, and is run by more than 150 volunteers, directors and community members who now help set up and run the event each year — and every one of them is a volunteer. No one makes a dime off the rodeo.

WATCH: See what's new with Eagle Rodeo for their 25th anniversary

Eagle Rodeo marks 25 years with new youth program and themed nights

Unlike rodeos that own their own property, the Eagle Rodeo has to set up everything from scratch each year — bleachers, tents, vendor spaces and more. The current location came together after the Evers family reached out via Facebook two years ago to offer their land, and organizers say the partnership has been a great fit.

"I think this is the biggest event in Eagle. I think we have more attendance than any other event in the city of Eagle," said Eagle Rodeo Director Matt Woodington.

Woodington, who was born and raised in Eagle and remembers Eagle Road as a two-lane country road, said the rodeo is a way to connect a rapidly growing community to the roots that shaped it.

"Different people have moved here, but we want to encourage them to see what Idaho's all about and what we were founded on... and we were founded on ranching and farming."

He noted that nearly every rodeo event — from steer wrestling to calf roping — has a direct purpose on a working ranch.

"It's introducing them to that for their first time, maybe, and there's nothing better than someone coming out for their first rodeo, and I got to talk to them and introduce them to this sport and introduce them to this lifestyle," Woodington said.

Eagle Rodeo President Tracy Baggerly said the growth has been remarkable — but so has the change in the surrounding community.

"We all know that that Western way of life is kind of going away, and that's partly why one of the reasons we decided to do it is to just try to continue that. I think there's a lot of integrity and things that go along with that Western way of life," Baggerly said.

This year's 25th anniversary celebration features four nights of competition with themed evenings, a legendary after-party and the debut of a new "Rodeo 101" event designed specifically for youth.

Opening night is family night, with kids under 12 admitted free. Military Night features a Black Hawk helicopter, a flyover, Humvees, and representation from every branch of the armed forces, with a swearing-in ceremony for new enlisted members taking place right before the grand entry. Friday is Tough Enough to Pink Night with St. Alphonsus, which brings a mammogram bus for free mammograms on-site, with proceeds going back to the organization. Saturday is Burnout Red Night, with proceeds benefiting the Eagle Fire Department's burnout crisis fund for families who lose their homes.

The arena will feature bull riding, barrel racing, tie-down roping and more, with top-ranked and defending world champion contestants competing across all 4 nights.

Friday and Saturday nights also include an after-hours party.

"The stands are going to be packed. There's great food, great drinks here on Friday and Saturday night," Baggerly said, "We get to have a ton of fun with that, and everybody just comes out and enjoys themselves."

The new Rodeo 101 program drew in around 60 kids, who were taught by professional cowboys and cowgirls.

"They learned to rope, they learned to ride a bull, they learned to barrel race. They learned to be a clown at a rodeo. They learned all these things. They got them on the mic telling jokes. It was so cute to see these kids out here learning all this stuff," Woodington said.

Baggerly said the stakes are real — without intentional efforts to bring young people into the sport, the traditions could fade.

"If we don't protect it and we don't continue to make these kids aware of what's going on out there and that they have the ability to do this if it's something they want to do. It's going to go away."

Woodington added a warning for anyone looking to purchase tickets. The only legitimate places to buy tickets are eaglerodeo.com and D&B Supply.

"There's a ton of fraud email or fraud ticket places out there. The tickets won't work at the gate. Our most expensive ticket is $50. If you're paying more than that, you're getting scammed. So don't do it, please," Woodington said.

The Eagle Rodeo runs through Saturday, June 13.