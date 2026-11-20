EAGLE, Idaho — After more than a year of construction, the Ada County Highway District's Linder Road improvement project is entering its final stretch as crews work toward reopening portions of the corridor later this year.

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The project stretches from State Highway 44 to Floating Feather Road and includes widening Linder Road to two lanes in each direction with a center turn lane, adding landscaped medians, installing roadway lighting, reconstructing two bridges, and building multi-use pathways for pedestrians and bicyclists.

The project also includes a new roundabout at Linder and Floating Feather, along with bike ramps, crosswalks, and other pedestrian improvements.

WATCH | Eagle neighbors raise safety questions as Linder Road project nears completion

Eagle neighbors raise safety concerns as Linder Road project nears completion

For Megan Taylor, whose child attends Galileo STEM Academy, the project has affected daily routines for more than a year.

"Yeah, it's been really tough. I think the main two concerns that I have had, and they've only gotten worse over the past year and a half, is one... the traffic getting out of our parking lot at Galileo. It takes 20 minutes plus to empty the parking lot."

Taylor drives from Star to Eagle each day to take her child to school. While construction may be nearing completion, "My biggest concern is the safety of the kids. We have kindergartners all the way through middle school, crossing to get to Galileo, and to get to North Star, and that crossing walk is not adequately protected," Taylor said.

She said visibility for drivers approaching the crossing remains a concern.

"If you are turning left onto Linder to go southbound, you cannot see the pedestrian light. You can't see if it's clear, you can't see if it's flashing red, if it's solid red, and there have been countless near misses of kids even walking with their parents, where they've almost been struck by a vehicle," Taylor shared.

Taylor wasn't the only neighbor with questions about the project's future impact. Other neighbors who spoke with Idaho News 6 off camera questioned whether the completed improvements will ease congestion as intended. Some also raised concerns about how pedestrians, bicyclists, e-bike riders, and other users will navigate the corridor alongside increasing traffic volumes.

Those concerns have also prompted requests for additional traffic controls near the intersection of Linder Road and Saguaro Drive.

In an Oct. 16 letter to neighbors, ACHD said it had reviewed requests for a full traffic signal at the intersection and examined traffic conditions and pedestrian facilities in the area.

The agency wrote that it "recognizes the community's interest in installing a full traffic signal at this location and shares the goal of providing a safe, effective crossing, particularly for students and other pedestrians."

According to ACHD, the intersection does not warrant a traditional traffic signal based on vehicle traffic conditions alone. The agency said a pedestrian hybrid beacon remains the preferred option because it provides "a protected opportunity to cross Linder Road by stopping traffic on Linder Road when a crossing is requested" while allowing traffic to continue flowing when pedestrians are not present.

ACHD also said it plans to add an indicator for drivers exiting Saguaro Drive so they are better aware when the crossing has been activated.

Despite her concerns, Taylor said she appreciates the agency's communication efforts throughout the project.

"I mean, I will say I'm always impressed. I feel like ACHD in general, they really stick to the timelines, and they are open to feedback, and so I appreciate the regular meetings that they do have with the schools."

Still, she hopes additional steps are taken as the project moves toward completion.

"I think right now, just the next step is seeing some real concrete action taken in response to the concerns that I know so many parents have voiced. So I think that's really the next step at this point."

Construction continues throughout the corridor, with work underway on sidewalks, paving, walls, and final roundabout improvements. ACHD says Linder Road is anticipated to open to Beacon Light Road by Dec. 4, weather permitting.

More information about the project, including construction updates and timelines, is available on ACHD's project webpage for the Linder Road improvements.