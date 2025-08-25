EAGLE, Idaho — Eagle Island State Park's major upgrades are nearly complete, with a brand-new 50-site RV campground set to open Thursday.

The campground represents the largest upgrade in the park's history, featuring full water and sewer hookups at each site. After more than a year of construction, the area has transformed from mainly dirt to a fully equipped camping destination.

Watch now to see the latest on Eagle Island State Park's new campground —

Eagle Island State Park's New RV Campground Opens This Week

"We came with our friends for a mom date just because we've heard about the playground and the water, and we haven't been here before," Becky Korsmo said.

Korsmo, a Meridian resident, was visiting Eagle Island State Park for the first time today. The new campground caught her attention immediately, when she noticed the sign on the roundabout.

"Not have to worry about driving out, two hours from town, and finding a place to stay, so I was kind of excited to see that it was there," Korsmo said.

Other mothers I spoke with expressed similar enthusiasm about the new campground, with one asking how to book a spot. However, reservations won't be available until the official opening later this week.

For Korsmo, the park's quality standards stood out most.

"I know that state parks are just, they're better. Like they're clean... the bathrooms are clean at State parks. They're well taken care of," Korsmo said.

On Monday, employees were busy with maintenance and landscaping, preparing the grounds for opening day.

"You don't have to drive out super far to get to it and it's like a little secret haven here in town, like you don't even see it from the road, and it feels like you're not even in the middle of town... so it's kind of cool," Korsmo said.

Eagle Island State Park will have a limited opening on Thursday, Aug. 28.