EAGLE, Idaho — After years of debate, Eagle City Council has voted on the future of the historic Orville Jackson House — deciding to sell the property with strict deed restrictions to protect its historic appearance.

Built in 1932, the home just off Eagle Road is one of seven properties in Eagle listed on the National Register of Historic Places. The building is already protected by a deed restriction that prevents it from being demolished or moved.

The council voted unanimously on Wednesday to move forward with Option 3: Private Sale/Development with Deed Restriction.

WATCH: Learn more about the historic Orville Jackson Home's future

Eagle City Council votes to sell the historic Orville Jackson House

Museum Director Alana Dunn presented a "Jackson House Synopsis" to the council, outlining the history of the property and five possible options. A historic house report completed in 2024 by Steve Trout found the home needed approximately $255,000 in renovations, though city staff noted some line items may not be accurate. The city has already spent money on repairs between 2024 and 2025, plus $7,500 on an appraisal completed by Robin Brady in late April.

The appraisal provided three value scenarios:

With the full deed restriction and no parcel split: $660,000

Parcel split with the house and 0.5 acres: $660,000

Parcel split with 0.31 acres redesignated as retail: $315,000

Both parcels combined: $975,000

The five options considered were:

City-owned phased approach — keep the property and slowly invest in it over time Public-private lease or sale — sell or lease the front property, retain the back for Olde Park Place Road Private sale with deed restriction — sell through an RFP process with controls on the facade and view shed City development RFP — invite private owners to redevelop into mixed-use, residential, or retail Private sale with deed restriction — sell the home and land outright with deed restrictions

The council eliminated Options 1 and 2 early in the discussion. Option 1 was rejected because the Jackson House ranked as the lowest priority among all capital projects at a previous public open house, with less than 50% of the public supporting spending more money on it. Option 2 was eliminated due to liability concerns related to known issues, including asbestos, lead, and rodent problems in the home. Option 4 was also eliminated after the city attorney clarified that city-owned property must be auctioned off rather than sold through an RFP process.

"We're not trying to sell it out to developers because we don't care," City Council Member Robert Gillis replied, "It is truly a financial decision for the city not to sink more money into it."

"I do agree it's a money pit for the city, and I really don't want to see the city of Eagle pouring taxpayer funds into this project when we have so many other important things going on," Gillis added.

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Under Option 3, the portion of the property behind the house will remain under city ownership for future parking discussions. The remaining land immediately around the home will be sold with deed restrictions. The council also discussed splitting the parcel into a half-acre with the house and a 0.31-acre small parcel to potentially recoup a higher sale amount.

The council discussed a potential pathway to avoid a public auction: the city could sell or transfer the property to Eagle Urban Renewal (URA), which as a tax-supported entity, does not require an auction. The URA could then use an RFP process to find a developer and include deed restrictions such as an Orville Jackson memorial and a trail by the canal. The council noted that $1.9 million in Urban Renewal funds has already been allocated for development related to the road extension.

As part of ACHD plans, Olde Park Place Road will eventually extend through the back of the property, connecting to the Walgreens area. Another city staff member noted the city can reserve easements through the property even after selling it, protecting the road extension without needing to retain full ownership of that parcel.

The existing deed restriction only prevents the home from being moved or torn down — it does not explicitly protect the facade or viewshed. The council discussed adding additional deed restrictions to address this gap. The mayor clarified what the city wants to protect: the facade, the viewshed, the front lawn, and the flat land area in front of the home. The interior could be modified by the new owner for business or residential use.

The historic preservation officer noted that if the deed restrictions are violated, the property reverts to the seller — a detail the council noted many people may not be aware of.

As part of the deed restrictions, the council discussed including a requirement for a commemorative plaque or statue honoring Orville Jackson and his service as a medic in World War I, an idea that originated from the American Legion. The city is also budgeting money this year to have his World War I uniform professionally cleaned and preserved.

Eagle neighbor Esther Woolston has lived in Eagle since 1992 and moved into her current home near the Orville Jackson House around 2009. She has watched the downtown area change dramatically over the years and described it as feeling overbuilt.

She said the neighborhood has already lived through more than a year of ACHD's road widening project — including construction in the middle of winter, which she called "atrocious" — and that parking in the area is already terrible.

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She was strongly opposed to the idea of adding townhomes.

"Adding town homes, absolutely a disaster," Woolston said, "Most of them are vacant, and they're not affordable, and the parking would be horrendous."

She noted she would be less opposed to an event venue, but her preferred option would be to leave the home as is — possibly as a museum.

"There's just too much going on in one little concentrated area," Woolston said.

If you have thoughts about this decision or other changes happening in Eagle, reach out to Idaho News 6 at eagle@kivitv.com.