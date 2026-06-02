BOISE, Idaho — As Idaho enters another wildfire season, experts say homeowners should take steps now to reduce their risk before the next fire starts.

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With multiple wildfires already reported across the state this year and drought conditions affecting parts of Idaho, wildfire mitigation specialist Steve Hawk says preparation cannot wait until smoke is visible on the horizon.

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Wildfire expert urges Idaho homeowners to prepare before fire season intensifies

"There is a larger threat than what most people think, and it really accompanies drought conditions like Idaho is experiencing," Hawk said.

Hawk, senior director for wildfire at the Insurance Institute for Business & Home Safety, spent three decades in the fire service and now helps homeowners prepare their properties for wildfire.

He said homeowners are not powerless when it comes to reducing risk.

"We are not powerless against these wildfires," Hawk said, "There are definitely actions that homeowners can take that meaningfully reduce their risk."

According to Hawk, preparation starts at home. He recommends clearing leaves, pine needles and other debris from roofs and gutters, moving combustible materials away from structures and creating defensible space around homes.

"We also address the surrounding area out to about 100 feet from the walls of the home and try to reduce the ability of the fire to burn right up to the edge of the house and then lead to the ignition of the home," Hawk said.

Hawk said many people imagine homes are destroyed by large walls of flame, but often the greater threat comes from embers carried ahead of a wildfire by the wind.

Those embers can ignite homes and other structures long before the main fire arrives.

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Hawk added that many wildfires begin with preventable human actions.

"Over 90% of wildfires are typically started by human activity," Hawk explained, "We really want to stop the ignition from occurring in the first place, particularly under the drought and high wind conditions."

He encouraged Idahoans to take precautions such as following burn restrictions, properly securing trailer chains and exercising caution when using outdoor equipment.

Hawk said wildfire preparedness benefits not only individual homeowners but entire neighborhoods and communities.