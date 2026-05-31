Summit Creek Fire now 46% contained, U.S. Forest Service says

CASSIA COUNTY — Officials with the U.S. Forest Service confirmed that the Summit Creek Fire is now 46% contained.

The U.S. Forest Service shared an update at 10:09 a.m. Sunday, reporting that after an unmanned aerial system mapped the fire on May 30, updated data indicates the fire is now at 1,397 acres.

PREVIOUS COVERAGE | Summit Creek Fire burns over 1,200 acres in Sawtooth National Forest near Oakley

A previous update issued on May 30 reported the containment at 51%. But officials said an increased fire perimeter has lowered the containment by 5%.

"While the containment percentage has dropped slightly, we are still estimating that the fire will still be controlled by June 7," the U.S. Forest Service said.

Area closures from the U.S. Forest Service below:

U.S. Forest Service

Officials are reminding the public that while drones have become an important tool for firefighters, recreational use of drones in a fire area is strictly prohibited.