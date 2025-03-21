Why was Idaho Governor Brad Little spotted with a bandaged hand?

Governor Brad Little has been spotted in various locations over the last week — from Twin Falls for a major expansion announcement from Chobani to Washington, D.C., as President Trump signed an executive order to begin dismantling the U.S. Department of Education.

RELATED: Brad Little supports President's move to eliminate Department of Education

Some eagle-eyed viewers of Idaho News 6 noticed the governor's right hand was bandaged at both events.

Idaho News 6

The governor's office tells Idaho News 6 that the state's leader underwent minor surgery to fix a contracture in the pinky of his right hand. A contracture is defined as the shortening of muscles or tendons, often leading to rigidity of joints.

The governor is expected to fully recover in the next couple of weeks, and we're told his recovery will not interfere with any official duties.

RELATED: Brad Little announces Florida Gov. Ron DeSantis to visit Idaho legislature

It also should not impact any possible signing of bills, as the governor is left-handed.