Florida Gov. Ron DeSantis to visit the Idaho Legislature

Marta Lavandier/AP
FILE - In this Wednesday, Aug. 18, 2021 file photo, Florida Governor Ron DeSantis speaks at the opening of a monoclonal antibody site in Pembroke Pines, Fla. Florida Gov. Ron DeSantis has appealed a judge’s ruling that the governor exceeded his authority in ordering school boards not to impose strict mask requirements on students to combat the spread of the coronavirus. The governor’s lawyers took their case Thursday, Sept. 2, 2021 to the 1st District Court of Appeal in Tallahassee. (AP Photo/Marta Lavandier)
BOISE, Idaho — Florida Governor Ron DeSantis will pay a visit to the Idaho Legislature on Monday as he promotes the Balanced Budget Amendment campaign, Governor Brad Little's office announced on Friday.

The Balanced Budget Campaign was initially a state-led letter to Congress. Later, a new letter issued in January, applauded President Donald Trump and Elon Musk's Department of Government Efficiency (DOGE).

In the new letter, 26 republican governors, including Little, offer their help in reaching a balanced federal budget. Specifically, they request Congress, " work alongside him [President Donald Trump] to solidify the efficiencies that are found into law."

DeSantis' visit to the Idaho Capitol on Monday is not open to the public.

