Florida Gov. Ron DeSantis to visit the Idaho Legislature

BOISE, Idaho — Florida Governor Ron DeSantis will pay a visit to the Idaho Legislature on Monday as he promotes the Balanced Budget Amendment campaign, Governor Brad Little's office announced on Friday.

The Balanced Budget Campaign was initially a state-led letter to Congress. Later, a new letter issued in January, applauded President Donald Trump and Elon Musk's Department of Government Efficiency (DOGE).

In the new letter, 26 republican governors, including Little, offer their help in reaching a balanced federal budget. Specifically, they request Congress, " work alongside him [President Donald Trump] to solidify the efficiencies that are found into law."

DeSantis' visit to the Idaho Capitol on Monday is not open to the public.

