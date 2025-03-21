Watch Now
News

Actions

Governor Brad Little supports President Trump's move to eliminate the Department of Education

Election 2022 Idaho Governor
Otto Kitsinger/AP
FILE - Idaho Gov. Brad Little leaves the house chambers after he delivers his State of the State address at the state Capitol building, on Jan. 10, 2022 in Boise, Idaho. Little is seeking a second term. Idaho's primary elections are Tuesday, May 17, 2022. (AP Photo/Otto Kitsinger, File)
Election 2022 Idaho Governor
Posted

WASHINGTON D.C. — Governor Brad Little was in Washington, D.C., to witness President Donald Trump sign the order to eliminate the Department of Education.

He also posted a video on Facebook expressing his support for the decision.

RELATED | Trump signs executive order to being 'eliminating' the Department of Education

President Donald Trump signed an executive order Thursday aimed at beginning the elimination of the Department of Education, claiming it is costly and ineffective.

Trump emphasized that returning control of education to states will empower local parents and teachers, allowing them to make decisions without federal interference. He also announced plans to cut the department’s workforce by 50%, with around 2,000 employees having already left this year.

Copyright 2025 Scripps Media, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.
Boise 6 Twin Falls 6

Boise 6 / Twin Falls 6, your new home for the Vegas Golden Knights