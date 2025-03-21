Governor Brad Little supports President Trump's move to eliminate the Department of Education

WASHINGTON D.C. — Governor Brad Little was in Washington, D.C., to witness President Donald Trump sign the order to eliminate the Department of Education.

He also posted a video on Facebook expressing his support for the decision.

President Donald Trump signed an executive order Thursday aimed at beginning the elimination of the Department of Education, claiming it is costly and ineffective.

Trump emphasized that returning control of education to states will empower local parents and teachers, allowing them to make decisions without federal interference. He also announced plans to cut the department’s workforce by 50%, with around 2,000 employees having already left this year.