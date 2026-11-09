Why now? Boise mayor explains push to pause mega data centers before any are proposed

BOISE, Idaho — No mega data centers are currently proposed within Boise city limits, but with large-scale projects emerging elsewhere in Idaho, Mayor Lauren McLean says she doesn't want to wait until one arrives to determine whether the city is prepared.

In an interview with Idaho News 6 on Monday, McLean explained what prompted her call for a six-month moratorium on large data center development, what questions she wants answered and why she believes the city needs to act now.

"A lot of people are asking that, and they're asking why now, but I wouldn't want them to ask tomorrow, why didn't you do it," McLean said.

WATCH: Boise mayor explains preemptive data center pause

Boise mayor explains push to pause mega data centers before any are proposed

McLean pointed to recent data center proposals in other Idaho communities as a major factor behind her decision.

South of Boise, a developer has proposed a project involving nearly 3,700 acres of federal public land, including a 4 million-square-foot data center. Meta already operates a data center in Kuna, while city leaders in Pocatello recently rejected another large-scale proposal.

McLean said developments like those have raised questions about whether Boise has adequate protections in place.

"This is a preemptive step. We don't want to be too late, so we're going to get ahead of this and ask the questions we need to ask to make sure we're advocating for Boise," McLean said.

Those questions extend beyond the environmental impacts of data centers to whether the facilities provide enough long-term economic benefits for the communities hosting them.

"The impact that it would have on water, the power that's needed, the number of jobs that might or might not exist, and also the noise," McLean said.

Under her proposal, Boise would temporarily prohibit new data centers larger than 100,000 square feet or requiring more than 20 megawatts of power.

The city has no pending applications meeting those thresholds.

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The proposal also raises questions about how Boise evaluates major industrial development, particularly as the city supports Micron Technology's multi-billion-dollar semiconductor expansion.

Like large data centers, semiconductor manufacturing requires significant electricity and water resources.

Asked how Micron's expansion differs from the facilities she wants to study, McLean emphasized the company's commitment to permanent jobs and investment in Boise.

"Micron is not a data center," McLean said. "Yes, they require water, power. They're investing in the community, and they're creating opportunity for our kids and grandkids to come home with high-paying jobs."

Her response highlights another consideration the city intends to examine: whether the economic benefits of large data centers justify their demands on local infrastructure and resources.

McLean said she wants Boise to attract companies that invest in the community and provide lasting employment opportunities.

Rather than responding to a specific development application, McLean said the proposed moratorium would allow city officials to study potential impacts before deciding what long-term regulations may be necessary.

She also wants residents involved in determining what protections the city should establish.

"Part of the six months is going to be a conversation with the community. I want to hear from residents on what they expect," McLean said.

Asked whether six months would provide enough time, McLean said the city intends to use the period to examine existing regulatory tools, identify potential gaps and determine what additional steps may be needed.

The mayor also suggested Idaho communities need more support at the state level when evaluating large data center developments.

"The state needs to create guardrails so that communities can advocate for themselves," McLean said.

For now, McLean's proposal is less about responding to a project already seeking approval in Boise and more about determining what rules should be in place if one eventually arrives.

The Boise City Council will hold a public hearing on the proposed moratorium Tuesday, Nov. 10, before considering whether to approve it.