Boise Mayor Lauren McLean proposes moratorium to block mega data center development within city limits

BOISE, Idaho — Boise Mayor Lauren McLean is proposing a moratorium on the development of mega data centers within city limits, aiming to block large-scale projects before any arrive.

A public hearing will be held at the Boise City Council's Tuesday meeting. If passed, the moratorium will go into effect immediately.

"These mega data centers don't belong anywhere in Idaho, and in the absence of a state-wide moratorium, I'm pulling the emergency brake to protect Boiseans and our precious natural resources," McLean said.

"Any growth in Boise has to align with our city's values, and I'm drawing a line against unchecked mega data center development and making it clear where Boise stands."

Large data centers around the country are creating unprecedented demands on electricity, water and land, while also generating enormous noise, heat and emissions.

While the City of Boise currently does not have any applications for mega data centers, Boise joins a growing number of Idaho communities that have issued moratoria.

"Idaho has long seen outsiders try to extract wealth from our land and natural resources at the expense of our people and our environment. This is not new, and neither is our history of standing up against those who want to get rich quick while communities are left behind to pay the price," McLean said.

"We have an obligation to protect what makes Boise special for our kids and theirs, and I won't allow the next chapter of our city to be written by mega data centers that drain our water dry, raise our energy costs, and leave us footing the bill."

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