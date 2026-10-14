West Boise drive-by shooting teen suspect faces second charge as hearing is rescheduled

BOISE, Idaho — Eighteen-year-old Ulisses Macareno, charged with first-degree murder by aiding and abetting in connection with a deadly West Boise drive-by shooting, appeared in court Wednesday as prosecutors added a second charge against him.

WATCH: A second charge added to suspect in West Boise drive-by shooting

Teen suspect faces second charge in deadly West Boise drive-by shooting case

The state charged Macareno with unlawful discharge of a firearm into an occupied dwelling on Wednesday.

Prosecutors said Macareno drove the vehicle during an August drive-by shooting while 17-year-old Xavier Fernandez fired a gun outside a West Boise home during a house party.

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Twenty-two-year-old Destiney Gonzalez of Caldwell was killed in the shooting.

The two cases have already been consolidated for a potential trial.

READ MORE | Two teens charged in West Boise fatal drive-by shooting appear in Ada County court

Macareno's preliminary hearing was also rescheduled to the same day as Fernandez's, and he is now scheduled to return to court with his co-defendant on November 2.

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