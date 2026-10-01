17-year-old charged with murder in West Boise drive-by shooting has extensive juvenile record

BOISE, Idaho — Xavier Fernandez, 17, appeared in Ada County Court Wednesday on charges connected to a deadly drive-by shooting that killed a 22-year-old woman — as court records reveal a history of prior contacts with law enforcement dating back to when he was 14.

WATCH: Teen charged in West Boise drive-by murder has juvenile record

Teen charged in West Boise drive-by murder has juvenile record

Fernandez faces charges of first-degree murder, unlawfully firing a weapon at an occupied home, and destroying or concealing evidence. Prosecutors say he opened fire during an Aug. 30 drive-by shooting on West Clement Road, killing 22-year-old Destiney Gonzalez.

Court records show this is not Fernandez's first run-in with the law. While being held in jail on the murder case, he pleaded guilty to a DUI charge connected to an Aug. 20 incident.

West Boise 17-year-old charged with murder in Boise drive-by shooting held on $3M bond KIVI Staff

During a Sept. 11 hearing, prosecutors pointed to what they described as an extensive juvenile record, noting he had only recently been released from custody.

"The defendant had been committed to the Department of Juvenile Corrections for an extended period of time, and he only returned to the community on August 7th of this year," said Michael Guy, prosecutor for Ada County Court. "So approximately 23 days after getting out of the Department of Juvenile Corrections custody, he's alleged to have committed these serious offenses."

Downtown Boise Teens charged in West Boise fatal drive-by shooting appear in court Sahana Patel

Records show Fernandez has had multiple contacts with law enforcement since 2023. Those records list seven tobacco or electronic-cigarette infractions between September 2023 and January 2025, along with a curfew violation and an underage alcohol charge. In February of last year, he was charged in connection to a robbery case, which was later dismissed in August 2025.

At Wednesday's hearing, Fernandez's preliminary hearing was postponed after his attorney asked for more time to review evidence — including surveillance video provided just one day before the hearing. The judge granted the request and rescheduled the hearing.

A separate hearing Wednesday evening focused on whether Fernandez should be moved from juvenile detention to the Ada County Jail. Idaho News 6 was in the courtroom when attorneys asked the judge to seal the hearing, citing concerns about witness statements and safety issues for the defense. The judge then closed the courtroom to the public.

Fernandez is scheduled to return to court for his preliminary hearing on Nov. 2.

This story was initially reported by a journalist and has been, in part, converted to this platform with the assistance of AI. Our editorial team verifies all reporting on all platforms for fairness and accuracy.