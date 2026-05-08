Valley Regional Transit tests new downtown fast chargers to keep electric buses on the road

BOISE, Idaho — Valley Regional Transit is testing new fast-charging stations at its Main Street Station in downtown Boise, a move the agency said will help keep its growing electric bus fleet on the road longer and improve service reliability across the Treasure Valley.

The new chargers address a key challenge the agency has faced since it began adding electric buses to its fleet in 2021. Until now, most electric buses had to return to a depot near the airport when their batteries ran low, taking drivers and vehicles off their routes.

WATCH: How VRT's new electric chargers could make rides for passengers more convenient

Inside Boise's new electric bus fast chargers at Main Street Station

Valley Regional Transit CEO Elaine Clegg said the downtown chargers will change how the agency schedules both buses and drivers.

"What it will mean is that we'll be more efficient in how we can schedule the buses and the drivers because they won't have the deadhead time between here and there to either get a new bus or charge it," Clegg said.

The agency now operates 25 electric buses. The expansion of both the fleet and its charging infrastructure was made possible by a $16 million federal grant received in 2024.

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Clegg said the long-term economics of electric buses also make them an attractive investment.

"It will be cheaper over the long run to use electric buses and more energy efficient in terms of the amount of fuel we use,” Clegg said. “There's fewer parts to break and have to maintain."

Valley Regional Transit still operates compressed natural gas buses alongside its electric fleet. Clegg said that regardless of which bus a rider boards, public transit can offer significant savings as fuel prices rise.

"It's only $22 for a monthly pass. And if you're spending $100 or $150 a month on gasoline, that's quite a savings,” Clegg said.

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Riders who spoke with us shared a range of impressions of the electric buses.

"I really like them," passenger Amanda Lay said.

Passenger Mark Collie noted a tradeoff.

"Electric's quieter, but I think they feel the bumps more," contended Collie.

Passenger Mecinze Berg, who relies on the bus as her primary form of transportation, said she supports the shift toward electric.

"The ride is actually fairly smooth," Berg said. "If there's less exhaust going into the air from all of the buses running, that sounds really good to me and for the environment as well.”

The new fast chargers at Main Street Station are expected to be fully operational in June.

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