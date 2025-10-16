Treefort drops 'first wave' of 2026 lineup

BOISE, Idaho — On Thursday, Treefort released its "first wave" of its lineup for its 2026 festival.

Boise's largest music festival will take place from March 25-29 and include headline acts such as Flipturn, Father John Misty, Geese, and Magdalena Bay.

The festival will also host stand-up comedy headliners, Hannibal Buress and Joe Pera.

You can find their entire lineup below.

2026 TREEFORT LINEUP

Magdalena Bay

Geese

flipturn

Father John Misty

Amber Mark

St. Paul & The Broken Bones

Hemlocke Springs

Evan Honer

INJI

Samia

Blondshell

nimino

COBRAH

Maddie Zahm

Machine Girl

The Wonder Years

Yellow Days

Son Little

Citizen

Billie Marten

Hannah Cohen

Kishi Bashi

Momma

Knuckle Puck

Rehash

The Nude Party

The Belair Lip Bombs

Tokyo Tea Room

Anamanaguchi

Porches

John Craigie with special guest Laurie Shook

Kaleena Zanders

Hellogoodbye

The Early November

Brijean

Chanpan

The Womack Sisters

Femtanyl

Stomach Book

White Reaper

Drug Church

Cat Clyde

Angel Du$t

Mclusky

Wallice

Home Front

LSD and the Search for God

Sam Burchfield

Ben Quad

Pearly Drops

Catie Turner

Kassa Overall

Eshu Tune

The Psycodelics

Elise Trouw

Sessa

Cab Ellis

FIGHTMASTER

Oh He Dead

Liz Cooper

BIG SIS

Mexican Slum Rats

Chalk

Macseal

Go Kurosawa

Acopia

Kevin Devine

Steinza

Saintseneca

L.A. Witch

Eddie 9V

Sword II

Divorce

runo plum

Witch Post

Heathers

SPY

Shady Nasty

lots of hands

Béton Armé

Night Cap

Angela Autumn

Tyler Ballgame

John Roseboro

Spoon Benders

future.exboyfriend

dust

Yuuf

corto.alto

Fust

Merce Lemon

PISS

Ekko Astral

Will Swinton

Kash’d Out

Gladie

The Takes

The Velveteers

Willa Mae

Case Oats

The Sophs

Improvement Movement

Soft Blue Shimmer

Drook

Deloyd Elze

Odd Man Out

Riley!

Aren’t We Amphibians

Footballhead

Vika & the Velvets

The Thing

Lily Seabird

Vial

Trestles

War on Women

Walter Mitty and His Makeshift Orchestra

Smokey Brights

Blueprint

Victor Jones

Keddies Resort

buckets

Anna Moss

Meg Elsier

Emily Yacina

Bob Sumner

Ally Nicholas

Tobacco Road

Connor Kelly & The Time Warp

The Dirty Turkeys

Chloe Gendrow

Shadow Work

Jo Passed

hemlock

John Gorbus

Red Caroline

The Dead & Down

McKenna Esteb

Deep Heaven

Machine Country

Lobo Lara

Plum Vision

Acapulco Lips

Brand New Companion

Hudson Powder Company

Amoeba Arena

Buddy Wynkoop

Kendall Lujan

Jesse Blake Rundle

St. Terrible

Little Venom

MÔS

SamWoy

wins

Anyone Awake

Slow Teeth

Smoker Dad

Papas

Still Depths

Dedicated Servers with The French Tips

Afrosonics

Pink Fuzz

The Lowtimers

Chipped Nail Polish

Barbara

Porcelain Tongue

Jocelyn Guntar

Andy Crosby & The Burning Roses

Mylo Bybee

The Other Room There

Ealdor Bealu

Clearframe

Proxi

Town Of Trees

Suturist

Chuck Vibes

Arcade Sarcasm

Aaron Golay & The Original Sin

Degler

Floral Tattoo

Madisun Proof

hate the way i am

Wes Schlag + The Bad Quitters

Timeworm

Slow Exit

Jay William Miller

Zap Pack

Blood Cannery

Talon Smartt