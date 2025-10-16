Treefort drops 'first wave' of 2026 lineup

BOISE, Idaho — On Thursday, Treefort released its "first wave" of its lineup for its 2026 festival.
Boise's largest music festival will take place from March 25-29 and include headline acts such as Flipturn, Father John Misty, Geese, and Magdalena Bay.
The festival will also host stand-up comedy headliners, Hannibal Buress and Joe Pera.
You can find their entire lineup below.
2026 TREEFORT LINEUP
Magdalena Bay
Geese
flipturn
Father John Misty
Amber Mark
St. Paul & The Broken Bones
Hemlocke Springs
Evan Honer
INJI
Samia
Blondshell
nimino
COBRAH
Maddie Zahm
Machine Girl
The Wonder Years
Yellow Days
Son Little
Citizen
Billie Marten
Hannah Cohen
Kishi Bashi
Momma
Knuckle Puck
Rehash
The Nude Party
The Belair Lip Bombs
Tokyo Tea Room
Anamanaguchi
Porches
John Craigie with special guest Laurie Shook
Kaleena Zanders
Hellogoodbye
The Early November
Brijean
Chanpan
The Womack Sisters
Femtanyl
Stomach Book
White Reaper
Drug Church
Cat Clyde
Angel Du$t
Mclusky
Wallice
Home Front
LSD and the Search for God
Sam Burchfield
Ben Quad
Pearly Drops
Catie Turner
Kassa Overall
Eshu Tune
The Psycodelics
Elise Trouw
Sessa
Cab Ellis
FIGHTMASTER
Oh He Dead
Liz Cooper
BIG SIS
Mexican Slum Rats
Chalk
Macseal
Go Kurosawa
Acopia
Kevin Devine
Steinza
Saintseneca
L.A. Witch
Eddie 9V
Sword II
Divorce
runo plum
Witch Post
Heathers
SPY
Shady Nasty
lots of hands
Béton Armé
Night Cap
Angela Autumn
Tyler Ballgame
John Roseboro
Spoon Benders
future.exboyfriend
dust
Yuuf
corto.alto
Fust
Merce Lemon
PISS
Ekko Astral
Will Swinton
Kash’d Out
Gladie
The Takes
The Velveteers
Willa Mae
Case Oats
The Sophs
Improvement Movement
Soft Blue Shimmer
Drook
Deloyd Elze
Odd Man Out
Riley!
Aren’t We Amphibians
Footballhead
Vika & the Velvets
The Thing
Lily Seabird
Vial
Trestles
War on Women
Walter Mitty and His Makeshift Orchestra
Smokey Brights
Blueprint
Victor Jones
Keddies Resort
buckets
Anna Moss
Meg Elsier
Emily Yacina
Bob Sumner
Ally Nicholas
Tobacco Road
Connor Kelly & The Time Warp
The Dirty Turkeys
Chloe Gendrow
Shadow Work
Jo Passed
hemlock
John Gorbus
Red Caroline
The Dead & Down
McKenna Esteb
Deep Heaven
Machine Country
Lobo Lara
Plum Vision
Acapulco Lips
Brand New Companion
Hudson Powder Company
Amoeba Arena
Buddy Wynkoop
Kendall Lujan
Jesse Blake Rundle
St. Terrible
Little Venom
MÔS
SamWoy
wins
Anyone Awake
Slow Teeth
Smoker Dad
Papas
Still Depths
Dedicated Servers with The French Tips
Afrosonics
Pink Fuzz
The Lowtimers
Chipped Nail Polish
Barbara
Porcelain Tongue
Jocelyn Guntar
Andy Crosby & The Burning Roses
Mylo Bybee
The Other Room There
Ealdor Bealu
Clearframe
Proxi
Town Of Trees
Suturist
Chuck Vibes
Arcade Sarcasm
Aaron Golay & The Original Sin
Degler
Floral Tattoo
Madisun Proof
hate the way i am
Wes Schlag + The Bad Quitters
Timeworm
Slow Exit
Jay William Miller
Zap Pack
Blood Cannery
Talon Smartt