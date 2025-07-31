Traffic fatalities surge during Idaho's '100 Deadliest Days,' Boise Police urge caution

BOISE, Idaho — The Boise Police Department is urging drivers to slow down and stay alert as Idaho sees a rise in fatal crashes during the “100 Deadliest Days of Summer,” the period between Memorial Day and Labor Day.

Preliminary data from the Idaho Office of Highway Safety shows 140 fatal crashes statewide so far in 2025 — up from 123 during the same period last year.

“Every one of these crashes has claimed a life and devastated a family,” said Boise Police Sgt. Matt Konvalinka in a press release. “It’s our hope that by sharing this information, drivers are reminded just how critical safe driving habits are, especially during the summer months.”

Seven fatal crashes have occurred in Boise this year. In response, police say they have increased patrols across the city. Officers conducted 18,595 traffic stops from January through June — a 34.4% increase from 2024.

"The most common citations we’re seeing involve dangerous behaviors that are entirely preventable," Konvalinka said. "Our goal is not to write tickets, our goal is to save lives."

In June alone, BPD made over 4,000 traffic stops, with many resulting in citations or criminal charges. Officers have also reported more drivers traveling over 100 mph within city limits.

Top traffic violations in Boise this year include speeding, use of mobile devices while driving, improper or no seatbelt use, and failure to register a vehicle.

Police continue to remind drivers to slow down, avoid distractions, never drive impaired, always wear a seatbelt, and watch for pedestrians and cyclists.

“We know summer is a time for travel and fun, but one careless decision on the road can end a life,” Konvalinka said. “Please help us keep our community safe, every choice behind the wheel matters.”